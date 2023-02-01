Create New Account
Reports from Under the Desk (Interview) - Gaby Grace
Heart of the Tribes
Gaby Grace is an emerging singer/songwriter whose genre can be described as Epic Vocal Pop-Orchestral music. She will be joining Chelle Wagner and James Caruthers to share how her journey in faith began and how the Most High is using her gifts of music to spread His Call for return.

If you love ethereal sounds, meaningful & soul-cutting lyrics, powerful vocals, and melodies which can take you into the realm of spiritual battle & victory, then Gaby Grace's music is surely for you!

1.31.23

