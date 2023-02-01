Reports from Under the Desk (Interview) - Gaby Grace

Gaby Grace is an emerging singer/songwriter whose genre can be described as Epic Vocal Pop-Orchestral music. She will be joining Chelle Wagner and James Caruthers to share how her journey in faith began and how the Most High is using her gifts of music to spread His Call for return.
If you love ethereal sounds, meaningful & soul-cutting lyrics, powerful vocals, and melodies which can take you into the realm of spiritual battle & victory, then Gaby Grace's music is surely for you!
1.31.23
Subscribe to our YouTube Channels
https://www.youtube.com/@GabyGraceMusic
https://www.youtube.com/@HeartoftheTribes
https://www.youtube.com/@betweentheriverandtheravens
GABY GRACE
Website: https://gabygracemusic.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gabygrace.music
HEART OF THE TRIBES
Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org
Telegram: https://t.me/+8dCavcjZWZlkZjQx
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.