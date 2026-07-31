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Date: July 31, 2026. Lesson 150-2026. Title: Keep Knocking: Faith That Refuses to Give Up
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In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart continue the series Faith in the Dark Hours by exploring Jesus' powerful parable of The Friend at Midnight in Luke 11:5–10. What does faith do when the door stays shut, the answer seems delayed, and every circumstance says it's time to give up? Christ teaches that persistent prayer is not about overcoming God's reluctance but laying hold of His willingness. Discover the biblical meaning of holy persistence, why the deepest prayers are often prayed on behalf of others, and how God uses seasons of waiting to shape His people. If you've nearly given up praying for a prodigal, a loved one, or an impossible situation, this lesson will encourage you to keep asking, keep seeking, and keep knocking.

Lesson 150-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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