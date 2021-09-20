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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi's Urgent Message
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308 views • September 20, 2021
"If the BBC really has the brazeness, 'You know, this side effect is rare ....', but it this guy has a positive PCR test -- although we all know the PCR test is lying 90% of the time -- the BBC will say, 'Oh, another case of the variant coming up, we have to keep this vaccine madness up' -- and you believe it."

"Are you trying to force us to get vaccinated? If so, why? Or, don't you know of the dangers of these vaccines? If so, why not? It should urge you to find out. Same with the authorities. Same, by the way, with the BBC. Once, the great British Broadcasting Corporation. Now, Boris -- or Bill's -- broadcasting corporation. Shame on you. Shame on you."

"You British, you belong to the most honorable, cleverest, most educated people in the world. How can you keep on believing this? I mean, the truth is shrieking out at you, that you are being lied to, that you are being forced to do something because by doing this, someone else is gaining a terrible lot. You are going to lose everything. You are on the way to losing everything."

"Some will never recover. And now are starting to vaccinate children. Boris Johnson, BBC, vaccinate the British children. Do you know this is criminal? Do you know that you are now witnessing the greatest crime that England has ever committed in its history? Because what they are doing now they are doing to their own people, whereby the knowledge is there that should stop them. It's there."

Source: oraclefilms.com
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catastropheurgentsucharit bhakdi
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