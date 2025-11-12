BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TERRORIST CARTEL BOATS NAPALMED INTO OBLIVION
ChestyP
ChestyP
80 views • 1 day ago

Nov 6, 2025 - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth @SecWar As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops.

Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization.

The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed.

To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you.

https://x.com/SecWar/status/1986631797547921741

Keywords
warsecretarypete hegsethhegsethpetecartelsecretary of war
