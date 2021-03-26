© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Virologist Warns of Catastrophic Vaccine Disaster, 42 MILLION Latinos Want Into US, Earth Changes, and More 03.26.2021
Follow
9
Share
Report
872 views • March 26, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Gates Foundation Virologist Warns World Of Catastrophic Effects Coming From COVID Vaccine: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605d233d0214bc6190ee1cb8
--
42 Million More Latin Americans Want to Come to U.S.: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/25/gallup-poll-42-million-more-latin-americans-want-to-come-to-u-s-n1434929
Related: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/25/riot-police-clash-with-hundreds-of-homeless-in-los-angeles-n1435061
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.26.2021):
Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-army-health-coronavirus-pandemic-27823df94b29862e11dfd5a34d1d95f9
https://apnews.com/article/ap-fact-check-joe-biden-donald-trump-immigration-coronavirus-pandemic-cfad19ce4179d09110e87731ddd7dd5c
--
Why America’s Great Crime Decline Is Over: http://www.occidentaldissent.com/2021/03/25/the-atlantic-why-americas-great-crime-decline-is-over/
--
The Coming Witch Hunt Against Anti-Vaxxers: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/the-coming-witch-hunt-against-anti-vaxxers/
--
You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, But Are You Ready to be an Outcast? https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/you-refuse-to-get-vaccinated-but-are-you-ready-to-be-an-outcast/
--
M5.4 earthquake kills 3 and destroys 65 homes in China: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/shallow-m5-4-earthquake-kills-3-and-destroys-65-homes-in-china-videos.html
--
What is high tide flooding? https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/high-tide-flooding.html
--
The QFS and the Sentient Being: https://endtimesforecaster.blogspot.com/2021/03/the-qfs-and-sentient-being.html?m=1
--
There's A Hidden Force in Nature: https://youtu.be/KzLWcP799nA
--
https://youtu.be/_2pB-Sk7FvU
Adapt 2030: https://youtu.be/XkoJctphEJk
--
https://www.rt.com/news/519218-saudi-oil-terminal-attack/
--
ttps://strangesounds.substack.com/p/symbolic-signs
--
https://www.foxla.com/news/couple-buys-riverside-dream-home-but-seller-refuses-to-move-out-in-eviction-moratorium-loophole
--
http://afinalwarning.com/506050.html
--
https://youtu.be/tOjwHm1RDNw
https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/n-b-public-health-investigating-cluster-of-unknown-neurological-disease-1.5352204
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/creutzfeldt-jakob-disease-cases-nb-1.5955035
--
https://youtu.be/vmeVWAs3r5Q
--
https://www.technocracy.news/based-on-pandemic-success-climate-lockdowns-are-next/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/judges-impose-new-type-of-censorship-banned-from-the-internet/
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-999db0cf29d33141547b42dcf0547bec
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-999db0cf29d33141547b42dcf0547bec
--
https://apnews.com/article/travel-coronavirus-pandemic-prayuth-chan-ocha-bangkok-thailand-c1e4086707bb36663a0e9d9e2a92c3f8
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-belgrade-serbia-coronavirus-pandemic-migration-1aa295fce78d05f09a186a1549266b58
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-emmanuel-macron-77d98c50a72417e050e62c4ae319869a
--
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/chile-critical-grip-second-covid-wave-one-best-vaccination-rates-rcna505
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-3c2490cd1bef6221c9b33146fee0fe4c
--
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/544575-pfizer-is-now-testing-a-covid-19-pill
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Gates Foundation Virologist Warns World Of Catastrophic Effects Coming From COVID Vaccine: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605d233d0214bc6190ee1cb8
--
42 Million More Latin Americans Want to Come to U.S.: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/25/gallup-poll-42-million-more-latin-americans-want-to-come-to-u-s-n1434929
Related: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/25/riot-police-clash-with-hundreds-of-homeless-in-los-angeles-n1435061
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.26.2021):
Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-army-health-coronavirus-pandemic-27823df94b29862e11dfd5a34d1d95f9
https://apnews.com/article/ap-fact-check-joe-biden-donald-trump-immigration-coronavirus-pandemic-cfad19ce4179d09110e87731ddd7dd5c
--
Why America’s Great Crime Decline Is Over: http://www.occidentaldissent.com/2021/03/25/the-atlantic-why-americas-great-crime-decline-is-over/
--
The Coming Witch Hunt Against Anti-Vaxxers: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/the-coming-witch-hunt-against-anti-vaxxers/
--
You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, But Are You Ready to be an Outcast? https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/you-refuse-to-get-vaccinated-but-are-you-ready-to-be-an-outcast/
--
M5.4 earthquake kills 3 and destroys 65 homes in China: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/shallow-m5-4-earthquake-kills-3-and-destroys-65-homes-in-china-videos.html
--
What is high tide flooding? https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/high-tide-flooding.html
--
The QFS and the Sentient Being: https://endtimesforecaster.blogspot.com/2021/03/the-qfs-and-sentient-being.html?m=1
--
There's A Hidden Force in Nature: https://youtu.be/KzLWcP799nA
--
https://youtu.be/_2pB-Sk7FvU
Adapt 2030: https://youtu.be/XkoJctphEJk
--
https://www.rt.com/news/519218-saudi-oil-terminal-attack/
--
ttps://strangesounds.substack.com/p/symbolic-signs
--
https://www.foxla.com/news/couple-buys-riverside-dream-home-but-seller-refuses-to-move-out-in-eviction-moratorium-loophole
--
http://afinalwarning.com/506050.html
--
https://youtu.be/tOjwHm1RDNw
https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/n-b-public-health-investigating-cluster-of-unknown-neurological-disease-1.5352204
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/creutzfeldt-jakob-disease-cases-nb-1.5955035
--
https://youtu.be/vmeVWAs3r5Q
--
https://www.technocracy.news/based-on-pandemic-success-climate-lockdowns-are-next/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/judges-impose-new-type-of-censorship-banned-from-the-internet/
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-999db0cf29d33141547b42dcf0547bec
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-999db0cf29d33141547b42dcf0547bec
--
https://apnews.com/article/travel-coronavirus-pandemic-prayuth-chan-ocha-bangkok-thailand-c1e4086707bb36663a0e9d9e2a92c3f8
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-belgrade-serbia-coronavirus-pandemic-migration-1aa295fce78d05f09a186a1549266b58
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-emmanuel-macron-77d98c50a72417e050e62c4ae319869a
--
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/chile-critical-grip-second-covid-wave-one-best-vaccination-rates-rcna505
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-3c2490cd1bef6221c9b33146fee0fe4c
--
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/544575-pfizer-is-now-testing-a-covid-19-pill
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.