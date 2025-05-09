Bibles in Hand, Hell in Their Heart-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 9 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The unmasking of those who bear the Scriptures while dead in the sin of unbelief. They uphold the law as their justification, yet deny the righteousness that is by faith. Clothed in the appearance of holiness, they stand as ministers of light, yet their hearts burn with pride, self-glory, and the idolatry of their own goodness. The Lord Jesus Christ pronounced woe upon their kind — whitewashed tombs, full of dead men's bones. They shut the kingdom of heaven against others, and neither enter in themselves. This is the religion that fills hell. Revered by men. Cursed by God.