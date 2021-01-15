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America at War LIVE! 'World Leaders are Resigning Everywhere'
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2655 views • January 15, 2021
America at War LIVE! with Dean Ryan and guest Q Historian
World Leaders in Germany - Estonia, Netherlands and Ital begin to resign
as the Global Reset starts to lose traction. More Cargo ships intel as CNN and
Twitter are in major Legal trouble
World Leaders in Germany - Estonia, Netherlands and Ital begin to resign
as the Global Reset starts to lose traction. More Cargo ships intel as CNN and
Twitter are in major Legal trouble
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