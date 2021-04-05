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Voice of god weapon - Election Coup - Prayer Space Surveillance - World War 3 Neuro Interface Arms Race Against Population - Traffickers Brain Network in the Government!
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218 views • April 05, 2021
Voice of god weapon - Election Coup - Prayer Space Surveillance - World War 3 Neuro Interface Arms Race Against Population - Traffickers Brain Network
Many thousands of Targeted Individuals around the World don't lie... Suffering Non-Consentual Experimentation... Many of us were hoping Trump would drain the swamp... So many Children and Poor suffering... Come Lord Jesus Come!
https://awakeningprayerministries.org
https://targetedjustice.com
https://cyber-torture.com
Many thousands of Targeted Individuals around the World don't lie... Suffering Non-Consentual Experimentation... Many of us were hoping Trump would drain the swamp... So many Children and Poor suffering... Come Lord Jesus Come!
https://awakeningprayerministries.org
https://targetedjustice.com
https://cyber-torture.com
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