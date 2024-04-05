DROP1.4x in reef display

This DROP1.4x scrubber® is setting in the display, and the red light is concealed enough to not bother anything. To stop the bubbles, just raise it up above the waterline. To feed the fish, just open it up.

#algaereactor

#algaescrubber

#ats

#ballingmethod

#biopellets

#bulkreefsupply

#canisterfilter

#carbondosing

#chaeto

#chaetomorpha

#chaetoreactor

#coralvue

#fleecefilter

#fluconazole

#freshwateraquarium

#gfo

#nitrate

#phosphate

#pelletreactor

#plantedtank

#premiumaquatics

#proteinskimmer

#reef2reef

#reeftank

#refugium

#rollfilter

#saltwatertank

#tritonmethod

#turfscrubber

#zeovit