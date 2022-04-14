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That Graphic Video on Monday. This Video, By One of the Ukrainian Military Beside the Road, just Before the Tank Fired on them Point Blank, that Killed them all. 041422
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400 views • April 14, 2022
People are arguing about the tank. One says It looks to me like a Russian tank, because of the white markings, which are not typical on Ukrainian T 72s. But that’s what I think — what do you all think.
Here is a video from the point of view of the victims, right before the tank fired on them.
I found this at Gonzalo Lira. https://t.me/c/1741099369/157698
Here is a video from the point of view of the victims, right before the tank fired on them.
I found this at Gonzalo Lira. https://t.me/c/1741099369/157698
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