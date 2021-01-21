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Trump exits with Grace – Joe enters with a hose to fill the swamp
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40 views • January 21, 2021
"They said President trump would nuke something on the way out the door, and they had DC locked down and guarded like they were expecting an invasion from China. Well, they don’t have to worry about that, the Democrats have been working with the CCP to undermine this republic for many years. China and Iran are cheering right now."
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