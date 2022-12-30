Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The American ambassador to Israel David Friedman's photograph sparked controversy on May 22, 2018
41 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

"US ambassador photographed with a poster of Temple Mount, without Dome of the Rock; ultra-Orthodox non-profit apologizes for employee’s ‘cheap political act.’


The US Embassy in Jerusalem on Tuesday said a doctored aerial image of Jerusalem, in which a major Muslim shrine was replaced by a depiction of the Jewish Temple on the Temple Mount compound, was unknowingly “thrust in front of” US Ambassador David Friedman for a photograph during a visit to a non-profit.


Friedman said Wednesday he was horrified to see the photograph. “I was more mortified than any Palestinian,” he said, restating the US commitment to the status quo at the Temple Mount." — Times of Israel


Source 1: https://youtu.be/hN9ru93_BrM

Jerusalem's Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif explained — BBC News; Published by BBC News; YouTube; Date published: October 15, 2015; Date of website access: December 30, 2020.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/qppc6V2Q56o

David Friedman Photograph Sparks Jerusalem Controversy; Published by NewsTotal; YouTube; Date published: May 24, 2018; Date of website access: December 30, 2020.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/kDeNhillcak

Temple Mount photo with Jewish temple replacing mosque handed to US envoy, sparking criticism; Published by RT (Russia Today); YouTube; Date published: May 23, 2018; Date of website access: December 30, 2020.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/wJZQW77YvOA

David Friedman and the Controversial Photo; Published by i24NEWS English; YouTube; Date published: May 2, 2018; Date of website access: December 30, 2020.

Keywords
temple mountnew world orderzionismkaballahfreemasonrydome of the rockthe synagogue of satanamerican israeli ambassadordavid friedmanphoto controversytrump cronytrump puppetelders of the protocols of zion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket