The American ambassador to Israel David Friedman's photograph sparked controversy on May 22, 2018

"US ambassador photographed with a poster of Temple Mount, without Dome of the Rock; ultra-Orthodox non-profit apologizes for employee’s ‘cheap political act.’





The US Embassy in Jerusalem on Tuesday said a doctored aerial image of Jerusalem, in which a major Muslim shrine was replaced by a depiction of the Jewish Temple on the Temple Mount compound, was unknowingly “thrust in front of” US Ambassador David Friedman for a photograph during a visit to a non-profit.





Friedman said Wednesday he was horrified to see the photograph. “I was more mortified than any Palestinian,” he said, restating the US commitment to the status quo at the Temple Mount." — Times of Israel





