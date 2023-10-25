Create New Account
Living Exponentially: Christine Bridge, Save Our Seniors
Living Exponentially
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen Tesch speaks with Christine Bridge about the issues she and the residents at Grandview Tower Apartments in Port Huron are experiences regarding the current conditions of the apartment complex.

