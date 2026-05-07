After Russia struck ODESA, divers of the French 'Commandos Marine' were declared DEAD in an Accident

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In Odessa, Russian missiles struck the seaport in the southern part of the city. It is reliably known that as a result of this Russian attack, the American Island-class patrol boat and Gyurza-class gunboat were destroyed. It is worth noting that this was the second Russian missile attack on the Odessa region in the last 3 days. On May 3, Russia launched a missile attack on NATO facilities in 'Zatoka' and 'Sanzheyka'. ............................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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