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Huckabee blasts Biden's hypocrisy with COVID travel bans
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80 views • November 27, 2021
Fox News contributor and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee calls out Biden's previous comments on COVID-related travel bans as the president restricts travel from eight African countries. #FoxNews
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