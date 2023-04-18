Create New Account
PROF SUCHARIT BHAKDI AT WAKE UP ASIA 2.0 - ABOUT THE 3 GOALS OF THE PEOPLE WHO RUN THE PLANDEMIC (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vKfvNDearvMb/

Prof Sucharit Bhakdi's important and urgent message for Asia and beyond, at Wake Up Asia 2.0, originally aired on 19th March, 2023. Dr Bhakdi is a highly accomplished and respected Thai-German Microbiologist, and has (co-)authored 314 PubMed publications, many of which are highly cited. Despite being heavily censored and "fact-checked," he has continued to raise the alarm about the plandemic and Covid-19 "vaccines." Please heed his message!

This event was jointly organised by the Asian Coalition for Health:

Healing the Divide (HTD), Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM), Gerakan Post Mortem Covid-19 (GPMC), World Council for Health (WCH), Malaysian Alliance for Effective Covid Control (MAECC) and Khon Thai Pitaksith.

