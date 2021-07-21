Nick Greiner, NSW Premier aka Andrew Denton

Nick Greiner, NSW Premier is aka Andrew Denton, TV and radio presenter.

Made to start their acting training very young and with expert makeup and voice coaching, can convincingly pass for many years older. To change the voice, a simple, unseen prosthetic that fits inside the mouth.

Decades in radio, TV, politics and well publicised promotion of the South Sydney football club, "the Rabbitohs". Ears and unique hand movement comparisons shown.

Three interview clips included here to show these guests also using dual identities and their connection to the climate change standover racket lie, a Rockefeller foundation NGO advocate and Australian politician claiming to be about stopping child marriage and the link between scripted Australian fake news and the actors in the political theatre known as the Australian parliament starting with comic Rob Sitch as Mike Moore, aka politician Sam Dastyari and as Mike Moore, ridiculed mainstream media with the Frontline show.

Also Pauline Hanson, politician aka Princess Mabel, Netherlands royal of the House of Orange who was not in prison in 2003/4 (pseudonyms can't be imprisoned) who, as Mabel, works with the Rockefeller foundation while as orange haired, as in house of orange, Pauline Hanson, promoted her One Nation, as in One World Government, political party.

Her stated husband, Prince Friso's proven involvement in the 2004 boxing day tsunami telethon scam that raised a claimed $140- million, also with assistance manning the telethon phone lines from the now federal health minister, a relative of Prince Friso/Mcguire, and relative of the current PM and Andrew Denton show guest Prince Floris aka Rove McManus - together in thumbnail - aka Greg Hunt. At the time, a future health minister with a future euthanasia advocate.

Typically foundations keep 80-90% of all donations so that couldn't go to motive for an act of organised multi TV and radio network malicious profiteering after a HAARP-quake land grab and an act of environmental terrorism and mass murder. This was falsely called "climate change", like Haiti was, like Christchurch 2011 was, like the floods in the Netherlands over the past few days.

Also appearing is brown shirt wearing top secret agent, the fake Crocodile Hunter, Henry John Deutschendorf Jr aka Steve Irwin aka singer John Denver, who, as a stated zookeeper, just happens to be in three war zones as "part of my line of work". Twice, as Denver, then as Irwin, he has faked his death. Please see image searches showing that great find and you will also see the same family members.

Other Andrew Denton interview guests not within this upload include, these few dual identities in image searches or in more detail via the gab.com/2gether link for you to compare:

Rene Rivkin, stockbroker aka Brett Ratner, Hollywood producer in a bodysuit and ageing makeup (to "make it up, it was all made up"), NSW Police Commissioner Peter Ryan aka comic Paul McDermott, Victorian Police Commissioner Simon Overland aka comic Tim Ferguson, NSW deputy Police Commissioner Catherine Burn, aka actress Cate Blanchett and many more dual identity guests over several decades side by side with the political career lasting 32 years with the same political party as Princess Mabel's stated brother in law, Prince Constantijn aka Scott Morrison, PM. Again, same ears.

More recently, Andrew Denton advocates Euthanasia, which, like the cruelty of abortion, is another front for the globalists' Eugenics program. Special appearance by Prince Alex Von Furstenberg aka "Tony Abbott, Australian PM."

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