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Nephtali1981: NWO's vs. Russia? - It's deeper than you THINK! [07.03.2022]
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311 views • March 07, 2022
'My apologies for the audio issues on this video.
Running low on memory on my computer, so a lot of glitches.
I will fix soon!
God Bless and I appreciate you passing by. Be encouraged!
Jesus has your back 100%. :) '''
Bro. Tali https://www.tfgministries.com
9,228 views Mar 7, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/84Ua5OLIaIA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
Running low on memory on my computer, so a lot of glitches.
I will fix soon!
God Bless and I appreciate you passing by. Be encouraged!
Jesus has your back 100%. :) '''
Bro. Tali https://www.tfgministries.com
9,228 views Mar 7, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/84Ua5OLIaIA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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