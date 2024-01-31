Create New Account
Greg Kelly exposes E. Jean Carroll's real agenda against Donald Trump | Newsmax
On Tuesday's episode of "Greg Kelly Reports" Greg explains the unconstitutional treatment that former President Donald Trump is getting from the DOJ, explains that Ashli Babbitt never got the justice she deserved, talks about the media avoiding asking E. Jean Carroll certain questions, and more on NEWSMAX.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

