© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:30, April 20, 2022 - English, Full Text - 042022
Follow
1
Share
Report
111 views • April 20, 2022
Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
High-precision missile strike destroyed up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel and 7 units of military equipment in Novovorontsovka and Kislevka.
Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 73 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 4 command posts, 57 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration, 7 strong points and 4 ammunition depots. The strikes also destroyed 6 tanks, 9 armoured vehicles and 1 Msta-B howitzer battery.
Missile troops and artillery hit 1,053 Ukrainian military infrastructure assets. Among them: 31 command posts, 6 fuel depots, 910 strong points and areas of enemy's manpower concentration, as well as 106 artillery firing positions.
Russian air defence means shot down 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air over Podvysokoe, Chistovodovka, Yakovenkovo and Pokrovskoe. Also, 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles were shot down near Donetskoe and Skilevatoe.
In total, 140 aircraft, 496 unmanned aerial vehicles, 253 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,388 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,029 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,232 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
High-precision missile strike destroyed up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel and 7 units of military equipment in Novovorontsovka and Kislevka.
Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 73 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 4 command posts, 57 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration, 7 strong points and 4 ammunition depots. The strikes also destroyed 6 tanks, 9 armoured vehicles and 1 Msta-B howitzer battery.
Missile troops and artillery hit 1,053 Ukrainian military infrastructure assets. Among them: 31 command posts, 6 fuel depots, 910 strong points and areas of enemy's manpower concentration, as well as 106 artillery firing positions.
Russian air defence means shot down 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air over Podvysokoe, Chistovodovka, Yakovenkovo and Pokrovskoe. Also, 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles were shot down near Donetskoe and Skilevatoe.
In total, 140 aircraft, 496 unmanned aerial vehicles, 253 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,388 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,029 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,232 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.