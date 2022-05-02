【Ukraine Rescue】French Volunteer Feels Emotional at the Solidarity and Modesty of the NFSC

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/30/2022 French volunteer Caroline: NFSC’s coffee is the best. The NFSC’s rescue team is very friendly. Taking down the Chinese Communist Party is necessary. She feels emotional at the solidarity and modesty of the NFSC.