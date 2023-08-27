BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

16) Active Solar-Powered Fortress Beehive Assembly Part 3
BeeFortressUSA
BeeFortressUSA
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • August 27, 2023

The Fortress Beehive is no regular beehive. The only things it has in common with a standard Langstroth hive are the frames and associated wooden boxes. Therefore, the assembly of the Fortress Beehive is different than a Langstroth hive. The components from bottom up of the Fortress Beehive are as follows: 1. The Foundation, which includes a Floor, Moat, Moat Cover, Pedestal and Corner Guides. 2. The Vestibule, which includes (2) Take-off/Landing Boards, (2) Awnings and between the 2 parts is the Entrance/Exit Slot - these are duplicated on both sides, the Lower Screen that sits above the Pan that catches debris, and holds either distilled water, or recycled "glass bead" (used for sand-blasting), depending on the mode of operation: either space heating, or varroa destructor mite thermo/hygro therapy treatment, in both cases (2) 50-watt electric heaters are connected to the underside of the pan and can be powered by solar panels or utility-provided 120-volts. 3. (2) Deep and (2) Medium and (1) Feeder/Ventilation/Hive Volume Baffle hardwood (chosen for its superior stability in outdoor conditions) boxes. The 'Combined Function Box' (Feeder, Ventilation/Baffle) is placed vertically in the stack just above the box intended for occupation by the bees (so, brood and honey super boxes). This keeps the volume of the hive at an optimal amount so heat is not wasted and the interior temperature of the brood box can be efficiently maintained. The Combination Box is moved up in the stack when hive volume expansion is desired so the bees don't swarm. This design allows for a fixed number of boxes, therefore, a fixed length for the Lock Straps and Side Shields. Any number of boxes/box sizes can be added to the (5) boxes if desired, but taller Side Shields and longer Lock Straps can be purchased. 4. The Side Shields and Corner "Bite" Guards fit around the box stack and are held in place with a ratchet strap. 5. The Roof sits atop the upper most box, with the Upper Screen in between. Alternately, the Fan Assembly Plate can sit between the Roof and the uppermost box. When the Fan is being used for solar-powered ventilation, the Upper Screen fits between the uppermost box and the box directly below it, to prevent bees from entering the box being used as a 'Ventilation Box' (in this application). 6. The 10-watt solar panel attaches to the top of the Roof assembly and connects inside the Roof to the Fan Speed Control USB cable. 7. (2) Thermometers (aka, temperature gauges) thread into the 1/2" female ports located on the Vestibule and on the sides of the Roof. This video shows the assembly of boxes, Side Shields, Corner Guards, Fan assembly, Roof with solar panel and Fan assembly beneath it. @RealBeeFortress https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949 #ReallySavingTheBees

Keywords
honey beesblack bearsbear-resistant beehivessolar-powered beehive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy