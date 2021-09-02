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Harry Vox & Adam Green Interview - Mirror
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146 views • September 02, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/ | Unsafe_Space - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/ | "Wide ranging interview"
Christianity and Orthodox Christianity, after 1054, ARE NOT the creation of the Jews and the Romans. In NO WAY, SHAPE or FORM. These are Revealed by the Only Begotten Son of God, Jesus Christ. The Romans and the Jews did nothing to sustain Christianity, on the contrary they killed and killed and killed Christians at will. Investigate the 3 Wonders that happen only in the Orthodox World: the Light on the Sepulcher of Jesus on the Resurrection, the Turning of the Jordan River on the Baptism on 19 January and The Sacred Cloud on the Mount of Tabor on 19 August.
Christianity and Orthodox Christianity, after 1054, ARE NOT the creation of the Jews and the Romans. In NO WAY, SHAPE or FORM. These are Revealed by the Only Begotten Son of God, Jesus Christ. The Romans and the Jews did nothing to sustain Christianity, on the contrary they killed and killed and killed Christians at will. Investigate the 3 Wonders that happen only in the Orthodox World: the Light on the Sepulcher of Jesus on the Resurrection, the Turning of the Jordan River on the Baptism on 19 January and The Sacred Cloud on the Mount of Tabor on 19 August.
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