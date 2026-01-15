BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Budget DIY: Transforming My Nightstand with Temu Contact Paper
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
19 views • 2 days ago

Want a quick and cheap way to upgrade old furniture? In this short DIY makeover, I show you how I fixed and refreshed my night table using affordable contact paper from Temu. This super simple trick works for any scratched, outdated, or damaged furniture — and it takes just minutes!

If you're looking for budget home décor ideas, renter-friendly hacks, or fast furniture makeovers, this Temu contact paper fix is perfect.

✨ Like & subscribe for more DIY transformations!


🔑 KEYWORDS

Temu DIY

Temu contact paper hack

furniture makeover on a budget

DIY nightstand refresh

easy furniture repair

contact paper furniture transformation

cheap DIY home décor

Temu haul ideas

furniture flip for beginners

small home makeover tips


📌 HASHTAGS FOR SHORTS

#TemuDIY #FurnitureMakeover #ContactPaperHack #BudgetDIY #HomeDecorOnABudget #FurnitureFlip #DIYShorts #TemuFinds #BeforeAndAfterDIY #NightstandMakeover


🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We're a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


Keywords
temutemu haultemu reviewtemu diytemu contact papercontact paper hackfurniture makeoverfurniture flipdiy nightstanddiy night tablenightstand makeovercheap home decorhome decor diybudget diycontact paper furniturefurniture repair hackdiy furniture transformationquick diy projectrenter friendly diymini diy makeover
