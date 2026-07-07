Date: July 7, 2026. Lesson 132-2026. Title: Loving Your Neighbor with Wisdom and Truth

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 25:17–18, where Solomon teaches two essential principles for preserving healthy relationships. Wisdom knows when to step back so that friendship remains a blessing rather than a burden, and it refuses to use words as weapons against a neighbor. From practicing measured presence to rejecting gossip, slander, and false testimony, this lesson reveals that genuine love is expressed through both respectful boundaries and unwavering commitment to the truth. The words we speak and the space we give can either strengthen our neighbors or deeply wound them.

Lesson 132-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com