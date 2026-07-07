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Date: July 7, 2026. Lesson 132-2026. Title: Loving Your Neighbor with Wisdom and Truth
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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 25:17–18, where Solomon teaches two essential principles for preserving healthy relationships. Wisdom knows when to step back so that friendship remains a blessing rather than a burden, and it refuses to use words as weapons against a neighbor. From practicing measured presence to rejecting gossip, slander, and false testimony, this lesson reveals that genuine love is expressed through both respectful boundaries and unwavering commitment to the truth. The words we speak and the space we give can either strengthen our neighbors or deeply wound them.

Lesson 132-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


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