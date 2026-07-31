The Future of Warfare, an interview with Michael Yon, Steve Murray and Michael Farris

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The future of warfare is becoming a topic of growing discussion as technology continues to evolve. From autonomous systems and drones to cybersecurity and advanced defense capabilities, modern conflicts may look very different from those of the past. What could these changes mean for military strategy and global security? Watch the latest interview to hear a wide-ranging discussion on emerging trends, technological developments, and the questions shaping the future of warfare.
#FutureOfWar #Technology #GlobalSecurity #Innovation #CurrentAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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