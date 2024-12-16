BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV P167 Parash 9 Vayeshev (He continued living) B’resheet_ Genesis 37_1-40_23
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
5 views • 4 months ago

BGMCTV Parash 9 Vayeshev (He continued living) B’resheet/ Genesis 37:1-40:23


Synopsis – Yosef/Joseph’s special mantle Coat, Yosef’s prophetic dreams, Yosef is sold into slavery by his brother’s because of jealousy.




Theme & Message – The focus of this lesson is that when we persevere in the things of God, no matter how circumstances may appear, we can be certain we will receive the promises of God. This is an encouragement that in the face of adversity, those who follow God’s will are assured of the Lord’s presence with them. Even when it may seem that the Lord is far off.


www.BGMCTV.org

north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
