Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
B.) no quarta
channel image
TK's Meme Music Videos
0 Subscribers
4 views
Published 14 hours ago

Further Reading:


The Hidden Tyranny:

archive.org/details/TheHiddenTyranny-HaroldWallaceRosenthal

 

Rise of the New World Order: The Culling of Man:

archive.org/details/RiseOfTheNewWorldOrderCullingOfMan/page/n9

 

Fascism vs. Capitalism:

archive.org/details/FascismVersusCapitalism/page/n151

 

Project Blue Beam (False Flag):

archive.org/details/projectbluebeamfalseflag_201912/page/n45

 

General Idea of the Revolution in the 19th Century:

archive.org/details/generalideaofrev0000prou_y1a5/page/294

 

Jews, Slaves, and the Slave Trade:

archive.org/details/jewsslavesslavet00fabe

 

Blood Passover: The Jews of Europe and Ritual Murder:

archive.org/details/blood-passover-the-jews-of-europe-and-ritual-murder-by-ariel-toaff-z-lib.org

 

The Jewish Religion & Its Influence Today [The Plot Against Christianity]:

archive.org/details/pdfy-Cll4RD9vvld9aC7f

 

The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements:

archive.org/details/cultureofcritiqu0000macd

 

To Eliminate the Opiate:

archive.org/details/marvin-s.-antelman-to-eliminate-the-opiate-vol-1-pdf

 

Henry Ford’s The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem:

gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539

 

Number of Ancestral Human Species: A Molecular Perspective:

sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0018442X04700335

 

Ancient Human Genomes Suggest Three Ancestral Populations for Present-Day Europeans:

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4170574

 

A Reanalysis of the Ancient Mitochondrial DNA Sequences Recovered from Neandertal Bones:

academic.oup.com/mbe/article/19/8/1359/997686

 

A Cognitive Perspective on Aggressive Mimicry:

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3748996

 

Matthew 10:17:

kingjamesbibleonline.org/Matthew-10-17

 

It's the Jews, Stupid!:

archive.org/details/ItsTheJewsStupidEdgarSteele

 

The Wild Cards in Climate Change: Weather Warfare; Geoengineering and ENMOD:

lightmillennium.org/21st_22nd/rpeterson_climate_change.html

 

Genesis 18:20:

kingjamesbibleonline.org/Genesis-18-20

 

By Way of Deception:

archive.org/details/ByWayOfDeception/page/n95

 

Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space

archive.org/details/palebluedot00carl

 

A Cult of Ignorance:

aphelis.net/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/ASIMOV_1980_Cult_of_Ignorance.pdf

 

Isaiah 59:2:

kingjamesbibleonline.org/Isaiah-59-2

 

The Care and Keeping of Hu-Cows (Human Cows):

refugees.bratfree.com/read.php?2,74977

 

The People’s Cube:

thepeoplescube.com

 

Bill Gate’s: “Innovating to Zero” Ted Talk:

ted.com/talks/bill_gates_innovating_to_zero/transcript

 

A History Of Central Banking & The Enslavement Of Mankind:

archive.org/details/centralbanking

 

The Talmud Unmasked [The Secret Rabbinical Teachings Concerning Christians]:

archive.org/details/pdfy-QOmP0jzsI3bcDGT6

 

The Culture of War:

archive.org/details/cultureofwar0000vanc/page/40

 

Remarks by Governor Ben S. Bernanke at the Conference to Honor Milton Friedman on November 8, 2002:

federalreserve.gov/boarddocs/speeches/2002/20021108/default.htm

 

Is Aid a Waste of Money?:

cgdev.org/blog/aid-waste-money

Thomas Jefferson's Letters to Elbridge Gerry and John Tyler:

https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/01-30-02-0451 https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/01-43-02-0557

Woodrow Wilson's "The New Freedom":

http://www.gutenberg.org/files/14811/14811-h/14811-h.htm

Henry Ford's "The International Jew":

http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html

"The Greatest Story Never Told":

https://thegreateststorynevertold.tv/

Also check out:

http://www.thelastmutineers.com

Periculum in mora.

no quarta© 2023 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewspoliticscorruptionelectionamericatruthunmoneymusicgovernmentbidenmediagoldstockswhoimpeachsilverww2bankingfiatvotingwefcovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket