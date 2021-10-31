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DO CANADIANS HAVE THE WILL TO CLAW BACK THE RIGHTS STOLEN FROM THEM DURING COVID?
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174 views • October 31, 2021
I've made 150 videos of Paul Fromm since 2015 but this is the first fireside chat and it's at my place. This was Oct. 28, 2021, the day after the previous video of him.
Paul Fromm is the Director of the Canadian Association for Free Expression
Winner of the George Orwell Free Speech Award, 1994
email: [email protected]
See the Paul Fromm playlist of 100+ videos at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/6XqCiP6tg2lC/
Paul Fromm is the Director of the Canadian Association for Free Expression
Winner of the George Orwell Free Speech Award, 1994
email: [email protected]
See the Paul Fromm playlist of 100+ videos at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/6XqCiP6tg2lC/
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