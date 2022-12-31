Create New Account
P.1 I help Cadbury out of a tree at midnight, 30 hours after last seeing her MVI_9134-41merged
Each day is bringing a new level of distress and concern for both Cadbury and me. I hadn’t seen her for 30 hours, getting home late from hospital, visiting my wife, and at midnight I found her in the large bottlebrush near the road out the front. I helped her down, fed her, and she stayed in all night.

gardenhomecats

