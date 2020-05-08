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Mandated Vaccinations, Get Ready To Say NO!
The truth be told
The truth be told
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278 views • May 08, 2020
IN THIS VIDEO: "Vaccines are safe and effective" - That is a lie. Vaccines have a very dark record of human tragedy and suffering. Those people who make, sell, regulate and administer vaccines all know this. But the ultimate selling is to pass laws forcing you to consume a product or service. This video clearly explains how to protect yourself from any attempted forced vaccination program.


Educate before you Vaxcinate. Don't become a statistic.
Here is a comprehensive guide to the dangers of vaxcine.

"Protection from illness does not come through a needle."

"The only wholly safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used."
- Dr. James A. Shannon, National Institute of Health, USA

“Ignorance is not bliss. It is how we are all being used and abused”.

In The Age of Information,….Ignorance is a Choice. Medical doctors and PhD scientists who explain clearly why vaxcines are not safe or effective.

https://tinyurl.com/yxlxbrfb

First They Came for the Anti-Vaxxers - Kelly Brogan MD
https://kellybroganmd.com/first-came-anti-vaxxers/?fbclid=IwAR12-HRjvBJXZ1FG7PISrHRxN6kmAUTqbWbN14-lIgIZgtyMXr_NCC1htQ4

Ashley Everly is a toxicologist. She knows more than your average pediatrician. If you want to do research here is where you can start! Wealth of knowledge here.
Here is her expertise!
Print your own: https://vaccine.guide/download
Browse the research: https://vaccine.guide


1200 studies, revealing the research that the vaccine industry does NOT want you to see - 1200-studies-The-Truth-Will-Prevail-3.pdf
https://www.wellnessdoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/1200-studies-The-Truth-Will-Prevail-v2.4_08-15-19.pdf

The measles vaccine narrative is collapsing By Dr. Alan Palmer
https://www.wellnessdoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/The-measles-vaccine-narrative-is-collapsing-Updated-10-09-19.pdf

“There is no science that shows vaccines cause autism, except in all these government published studies which show vaccines cause autism.”
http://christianobserver.net/government-published-studies-show-vaccines-cause-autism/?fbclid=IwAR3V1xEa1JiuZ__hqWnnJbBfBadJUGR23kEVjOeUz4fC32dPNyQUfLde2Aw

CDC Admits: NO Studies to Prove Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism
http://christianobserver.net/c-dc-no-studies-to-prove-va-ines-do-not-cause-a-ut-ism/

Science Library • Children's Health Defense
This database contains hundreds of peer-reviewed, published articles on environmental contaminants that are implicated in the rise of the childhood epidemics we are currently experiencing
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/research-database/

Also see Children's Health Defense's collection of 89 peer-reviewed published articles linking autism, mercury and thimerosal.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/autism-mercury-abstracts-5.8.19.pdf

23 Must See Vaccine Documentaries to Watch and Share
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2016/12/23-vaccine-documentaries-must-see.html?fbclid=IwAR0KDbNdNCYibbu-vh0YCK2_nbkvPOvigEf33xuhJVtPNBF4Dz6sx_euS-4

VaccinePapers.org - An objective look at vaccine dangers
http://vaccinepapers.org/

Dr Larry Palevsky, MD . Testimony Connecticut 2/19/2020 - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nT6I864vwbE&feature=youtu.be

The Evils Of Vaccination
by Trung Nguyen
History Of Vaccination“Without data, you’re just another person with an opinion.” —W. EdwardsDeming, engineer, data scientist

https://ia802908.us.archive.org/5/items/11.EvilsOfVaccination/11.Evils%20of%20vaccination.pdf
Vaccination; Proved Useless & Dangerous
From 45 years of registration statistics

https://ia801009.us.archive.org/4/items/b2136140x_201805/b2136140x.pdf
Keywords
false flagliescdcdeathhumanity5gtechnologyglobalistwargenocidenwoconspiracynew world orderilluminatipandemicdepopulationdavid ickeviruseugenicspopulation controlcorona viruscovid19covid 19plandemicepedimic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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