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Briefing By Russian Defense Ministry - 10:45, May 8, 2022 - English, Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Air Force have destroyed overnight the command post of a mechanized brigade near Pyatikhatka, Kharkov Region, and the communication hub of the Chervonoglinskoe military airfield near Artsyz. A Ukrainian naval corvette of project 1241 has also been destroyed near Odessa.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 130 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

▫️Among them: 3 command posts, 123 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 2 artillery batteries at firing positions and 2 depots of missile and artillery weapons and ammunition near Bakhmut and Krasnopolie.

▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 420 nationalists and up to 55 armoured and motor vehicles.

💥During the night, Russian air defence means destroyed 2 more Ukrainian Su-24 bombers and 1 Mi-24 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force over Snake Island, and also shot down 1 Bayraktar-TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle near Odessa.

▫️A total of 4 Ukrainian aircraft, 4 helicopters, including 3 with paratroopers on board, 3 Bayraktar-TB2 UAV and 1 Ukrainian Navy amphibious assault boat have been destroyed in the area during the day.

💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 56 command posts, 32 artillery firing positions, 415 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 2 launchers of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems near Korotych in Kharkov Region.

📊In total, 156 aircraft and 116 helicopters, 765 unmanned aerial vehicles, 297 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,927 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 335 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,393 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,746 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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