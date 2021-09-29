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BASES2021 Tony Topping 2 Psychic Spying Meets UFOs
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182 views • September 29, 2021
Final lecture of the summer conference, BASES2021, Tony Topping includes a practical interactive Remote Viewing presentation, with ETs, UFOs and Remote Viewing.
Bases at The Barge, in Honeystreet, Pewsey, July 9th to 11th 2021, with one of the first live audience events in the UK for almost 2 years.
This is Tony's second presentation of the event, cut short due to England getting to the European 2020 Football final. An event in itself, being targeted by psychic warfare, mentioned by Duncan Davis and St Nicholas the day before.
MC with Jemma Cooper.
BASES2021 returns for the Christmas lectures on Dec 11th, in Pewsey, see Eventbright for details.
The Bases project is available on Brighteon, Bitchute and Rumble, and anywhere else you can find it.
Please support it
Bases at The Barge, in Honeystreet, Pewsey, July 9th to 11th 2021, with one of the first live audience events in the UK for almost 2 years.
This is Tony's second presentation of the event, cut short due to England getting to the European 2020 Football final. An event in itself, being targeted by psychic warfare, mentioned by Duncan Davis and St Nicholas the day before.
MC with Jemma Cooper.
BASES2021 returns for the Christmas lectures on Dec 11th, in Pewsey, see Eventbright for details.
The Bases project is available on Brighteon, Bitchute and Rumble, and anywhere else you can find it.
Please support it
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