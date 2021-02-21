© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to fill a raised pallet wood bed with kitchen waste
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • February 21, 2021
How to fill this pallet wood bed from kitchen waste, spent animal bedding, and home made compost. You can also add anything organic from the kitchen or garden that is raw, such as weeds, grass clippings and veg peelings as well as dead leaves, cardboard, sawdust, coffee grounds. Let it compost down in situ.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.