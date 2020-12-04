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Curtis Bowers: A Socialist Agenda HAS BEEN Underway For 90 Years!| Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
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304 views • December 04, 2020
I've been associated (directly & indirectly) for 50+ years with an organization that has TRIED FOR OVER 70 YEARS to warn others that we were being herded into a ONE WORLD TOTALITARIAN PRISON. Most laughed at us. Now that the cell door is being closed, most have stopped laughing. Oh, the organization? THE JOHN BIRCH SOCIETY!
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