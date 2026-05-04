Fluoride IQ Study Challenged, Karolina Stancik, John Frankman, Duty To Disobey, Carol Lourie, Healing Beyond Breast Cancer - The RSB Show 5-4-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: "May the Fourth Be with You", Fluoride IQ Study Challenged, Karolina Stancik John Frankman, Duty To Disobey, Ceanothus Americanus, Psychiatrists Urge Deprescribing, Carol Lourie, Healing Beyond Breast Cancer, Carbon Pollution Nutrient Loss, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/may-the-fourth-be-with-you-fluoride-iq-study-challenged-karolina-stancik-john-frankman-ceanothus-americanus-psychiatrists-urge-deprescribing-carol-lourie-carbon-pollution-nutrient-loss-and/