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Noel Schwenk Guitar Composition "Winter Samba" Available for Sale
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11 views • December 22, 2021
"Winter Samba" - My newest composition available for purchase at
https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/winter-samba-by-noel-schwenk The thumbnail artwork here is from a Christmas book called "Diggy Takes His Pick", by author & artist Racey Helps, publshed in 1964.
Check out my website by searching "pianoguitarnoel"
https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/winter-samba-by-noel-schwenk The thumbnail artwork here is from a Christmas book called "Diggy Takes His Pick", by author & artist Racey Helps, publshed in 1964.
Check out my website by searching "pianoguitarnoel"
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