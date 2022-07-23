Alex Jones joins Steve Bannon - Truly an Interview for the Ages - 07-23-2022

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TWO GIANTS AT A CROSSROAD - The iconic Alex Jones joined Steve Bannon on Saturday morning and the interview was one for the ages.
Later this week the movie “Alex’s War”, a new documentary by Alex Lee Moyer, director of TFW NO GF, will be released.
https://rumble.com/v1dc8vh-two-giants-at-a-crossroads-alex-jones-joins-steve-bannon-it-was-truly-one-i.html
Alex's War - https://youtu.be/GbF2hyUuwJ4
Bannon's War Room - https://warroom.org
Alex Jones - https://infowars.com - https://banned.video