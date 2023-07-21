Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deborah Tavares on Weather and Water Warfare!
channel image
What is happening
8921 Subscribers
Shop now
139 views
Published Yesterday

The Healthy American Peggy Hall
 Premiered 7/20/2023
DEBORAH TAVARES has been exposing the evil agendas for years! Read her detailed research and articles here:


https://stopthecrime.net/
https://primarywater.org/
http://www.toxicsky.org/
 Deborah tells us why we are NOT running out water, how the gov't is coming up with [email protected] terms like "heat domes" and "atmospheric rivers" to describe THEIR created "weather events" and much more! WATCH NEXT:    • Your QUESTIONS --...   Register for FREE: https://theendofcovid.com/ref/483/ I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! Thank you for your financial support! ✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do... ✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 ✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE: https://peggyhall.substack.com/ ✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS Save 10% Use code: happy10 https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org ✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv ✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course: https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7 ✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall MONDAYS 11am pacific:    / livingswellwithpe...   ✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS: https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur ✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx ✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn ✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY: http://preparewithpeggy.com

Keywords
foodchemtrailsgeoengineeringvaccineenergyweatherdeborah tavaresfloodsmart metersfiremetalsdroughtteethheatjabmrnawireless devicestranshuman agendawater warfarefrequency attackmicrowave energyappliance explode

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket