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Lessons Learned 1 Be Aware of Your Personal State of Mind
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22 views • August 04, 2021
Based on a Series of Lessons that occurred in both 2001 and 2016 and both of which happened in June of those years. I took the time at this odd juncture of them being both the 20th and 5th Anniversaries of these events to do some reflection and meditation of these events to gain lessons and then share them
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