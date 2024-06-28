The Dark Sacrament of the Womens Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the darkest figures in the history of the women's movement is Margaret S. A strong proponent of the anti-natal campaign, the organization she founded is responsible for unimaginable human harm. In this video, I provide a brief biographical sketch of Margaret along with some critical thoughts.