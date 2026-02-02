New World Order Out Of Chaos: Secret Police, Zionist Federal Reserve Chair, Epstein Drops & Gold/Silver Insanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2026 is the new 1984. With better branding and a brand-new Make America Comply Again audience who defends a dystopian United States secret police state that protects pedophiles, federal IDF agents, and federal reserve banksters better protected and connected than all the gold in Fort Knox.
FREE Trial to the TDV | dollarvigilante.com/freetrial
TDV Summit | http://tdvsummit.com
Anarchapulco Bundle | https://anarchapulco.com/bundle
SimpleFX | http://dollarvigilante.com/simplefx
Short Selling | https://dollarvigilante.com/short101/
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
https://x.com/tsidpod/status/2017617183921074406?s=20
https://youtu.be/aDNd8M5CWRw?si=Mjw_QEB_tNJHBZk0
https://x.com/proudsocialist/status/2012643111395008777?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/davidhogg111/status/2015825352530997568?s=20
https://x.com/jared_shult/status/2015906810536808734?s=20
https://x.com/EdKrassen/status/2015513296531829210?s=20
https://youtu.be/ZUOVRJ4wJ7g?si=6Reuo0OvJNYGNoT1
https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/1960059057835753827?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/mattfinnfnc/status/2016687437326483937?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/Acyn/status/2016207658622320795?s=20
https://x.com/missjilianne/status/2016233878672060634?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/2015626920361099347?s=20
https://youtu.be/s9bY28ik2Fc?si=_mMkZjFoyACn0Zws
https://x.com/Mollyploofkins/status/2016234676705276335?s=20
https://x.com/Bricktop_NAFO/status/2016976914095710272?s=20