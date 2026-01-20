BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
TRUMP'S CHILD RAPE & MURDER ??
Tilt
Tilt
370 followers
Follow
4
158 views • 23 hours ago

This is a very short edit, of a much longer video, where William Sascha Riley, claims Trump raped him and was involved in child murders. This was as part of an elite pedo network, involving Epstein.

Make your own mind up. However having listened to the much longer interview, it sounds very credible to me.

Link to longer video on Bitghteon  https://www.brighteon.com/64288efa-c8b1-446a-8cea-c2e738e97bbf

This is a recording and interview by Lisa Noelle Voldeng of William Sascha Riley. To me this sounds very credible; however have a listen and make up your own mind. They definitely have something very bad on Trump, as Israel says jump and Trump says how high...

LISA NOELLE VOLDENG & WILLIAM SASCHA RILEY DISCUSS HIM BEING TRAFFICKED BY TRUMP & EPSTEIN I (2 FO 6)


Source: Bitchute 💊 RED PILL MOMMA 💊 https://www.bitchute.com/video/VCEYPbSevdck


SubStack links Lisa Noelle Voldeng https://substack.com/@lvoldeng/p-177753342


https://substack.com/@lvoldeng/posts





Keywords
trumpchild traffickingpedoepstein
Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
FBI under Trump&#8217;s second term captures five top fugitives in one year, including 2016 murder suspect

FBI under Trump’s second term captures five top fugitives in one year, including 2016 murder suspect

Ramon Tomey
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Elon Musk demands $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft in explosive lawsuit over &#8220;wrongful gains&#8221;

Elon Musk demands $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft in explosive lawsuit over “wrongful gains”

Kevin Hughes
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
Judge blocks USDA from cutting $80 million in Minnesota SNAP funds

Judge blocks USDA from cutting $80 million in Minnesota SNAP funds

Laura Harris
