TRUMP'S CHILD RAPE & MURDER ??

This is a very short edit, of a much longer video, where William Sascha Riley, claims Trump raped him and was involved in child murders. This was as part of an elite pedo network, involving Epstein.

Make your own mind up. However having listened to the much longer interview, it sounds very credible to me.

Link to longer video on Bitghteon https://www.brighteon.com/64288efa-c8b1-446a-8cea-c2e738e97bbf

This is a recording and interview by Lisa Noelle Voldeng of William Sascha Riley. To me this sounds very credible; however have a listen and make up your own mind. They definitely have something very bad on Trump, as Israel says jump and Trump says how high...

LISA NOELLE VOLDENG & WILLIAM SASCHA RILEY DISCUSS HIM BEING TRAFFICKED BY TRUMP & EPSTEIN I (2 FO 6)





Source: Bitchute 💊 RED PILL MOMMA 💊 https://www.bitchute.com/video/VCEYPbSevdck





SubStack links Lisa Noelle Voldeng https://substack.com/@lvoldeng/p-177753342





https://substack.com/@lvoldeng/posts















