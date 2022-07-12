Bill Gates Behind the Theft of Dutch Farmers' Land? Eva Vlaardingerbroek Drops a Bombshell

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"They [farmers] have livestock and they produce beef. And what's interesting to know is that the Dutch minister who has pushed this Nitrogen law has a brother-in-law who is the owner of the Dutch online supermarket called Picnic.
Guess who invested $600 million in Picnic last year? Right Bill Gates, the man who wants you to eat fake meat."
https://siliconcanals.com/promoted-content/picnic-raises-600m/
Cred: ChiefNerd on Rumble