Trace Fury - "Up to You" - Box Demos - [Jazz Rock]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trace Fury is a Philadelphia, PA band that result in a head-spinning array of styles that embraces jazz, classical, pop, rock and even trip-hop, filtering everything through an otherworldly conduit of dramatic piano and plaintive sax. The overall effect comes across like a mixture of Portishead, Morphine, Dead Can Dance and, at times, mid-period Talk Talk.
The two frontwomen possess astonishing voices, recalling everyone from Kate Bush and Sarah McLachlan to Björk, although probably Trace Fury’s most frequent comparison will be with the queen of piano-driven confessional rock, Tori Amos.
Download the music here: https://tracefury.bandcamp.com/
Chrissie Loftus - vocals/piano
Nina Muto - vocals/piano
Mark Gallagher - sax
Dave Kasper - bass
Matt Buckley - drums