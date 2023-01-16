Miles Guo: In addition to the Five Elements, Metal, Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth, The Way of Righteousness will become the sixth element

https://gettr.com/post/p2572l08b8e
1/15/2023 , Righteousness. We are the unvaccinated who will survive the COVID vaccine disaster, and we will be the seventh color among the colors of red, orange, yellow, green, indigo, blue, purple. Purple is a propitious omen as a Chinese idiom goes, “The Purple Air comes from the east.”
#TheWayofRighteousness #FiveElements #TheSixthElement #TheSeventhColor
1/15/2023 文贵直播：正道主义将成为金、木、水、火、土五行之外的第六极——正！我们没打苗、躲过疫苗灾难的人就是赤、橙、黄、绿、青、蓝、紫中的第七种颜色——紫气东来！
#正道主义 #五行 #第六极 #第七种颜色
