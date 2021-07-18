My Interview With Chris Sky About Lying Politicians, Massive Uprisings & The Anticipated Dark Winter

Chris Sky talks about how Maxime Bernie and Paul Hillier with the People's Party of Canada tried to capitalize on his national popularity yet forbid him from speaking at an event that he had helped to promote. Sky says that every politician is self-serving and that they prevented him from speaking because his message was one of United Non-Compliance, which was not something that they could use for personal gain.



We discussed how Premier Doug Ford's recent statements saying that Mandatory Jabs and Vaccine-Passports will not be coming to Ontario is likely simply a tactic to avoid a mass uprising in the Province and that come this winter, it's more than likely that Ford will decide to implement the policies simply because it will be too cold outside for a popular uprising to sustain the kind of pressure needed to topple governments.



Despite the easing of restrictions, freedom fighters are not letting up on this fight because we realize that it's more than likely simply a tactic. They want us to forget about this battle while the weather is warm, so they can wallop us once more with Draconian lockdowns, Mandatory Jabs and Vaccine Passports creating a two tiered society when it gets too cold outside for people to do anything about it.



Nobody is letting up the fight, and we are broadcasting their plans from the rooftops. We see it coming, and are not going to just sit back and let it happen.