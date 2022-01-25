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Vax Nation Trust The Science JusticeCentre
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58 views • January 25, 2022
Vax Nation Trust The Science JusticeCentre
JusticeCentre
https://rumble.com/vsocri-vax-nation-trust-the-science.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vax-nation-2-trust-the-science_XBojZ6Byu44eSDE.html
https://www.jccf.ca/vax-nation-trust-the-science/
Vax Nation: Trust "The Science"
Covid vaccines do not stop Covid spread, and there is no medical or scientific reason for governments to coerce or pressure anyone to get injected. Declining the Covid vaccine is a free and legitimate personal choice in a free and democratic country.
Watch Part of of Vax Nation - Show me your Papers https://rumble.com/vs4cua-vax-nation-show-me-your-papers.html
JusticeCentre
https://rumble.com/vsocri-vax-nation-trust-the-science.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vax-nation-2-trust-the-science_XBojZ6Byu44eSDE.html
https://www.jccf.ca/vax-nation-trust-the-science/
Vax Nation: Trust "The Science"
Covid vaccines do not stop Covid spread, and there is no medical or scientific reason for governments to coerce or pressure anyone to get injected. Declining the Covid vaccine is a free and legitimate personal choice in a free and democratic country.
Watch Part of of Vax Nation - Show me your Papers https://rumble.com/vs4cua-vax-nation-show-me-your-papers.html
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