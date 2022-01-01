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Mille Miglia (2000, Playstation)
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14 views • January 01, 2022
Mille Miglia (1000 Miles) is a racing game developed by British company Kung Fu and released by British company SCI. It was only released in Europe.
The game is based on the historic race Mille Miglia, which was held in Italy between 1927 and 1957. Drivers would participate with regular cars of the time and race a tour of about 1000 miles around Italy.
The game is based on the historic race Mille Miglia, which was held in Italy between 1927 and 1957. Drivers would participate with regular cars of the time and race a tour of about 1000 miles around Italy.
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