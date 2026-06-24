📊 Understanding Tax Stress & CRA Processes in Canada

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In Canada, the CRA enforces tax rules and procedures based on current legislation.
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Staying informed about tax rules and seeking proper guidance can help people make clearer decisions. http://KevinJJohnston.com